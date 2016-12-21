Reinhart netted a power-play goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

It'd been a quiet December for Reinhart -- just three points in eight games -- but the 21-year-old has talent to spare, and it leaks out now and again even for a less-than-spectacular Buffalo offense. He's right around an identical point-gathering pace to last season, so Reinhart hasn't quite had the bust-out that fantasy owners were looking for, but he should benefit from the ripple effects of a healthy Jack Eichel over the remainder of the campaign.