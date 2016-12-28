Reinhart scored on the power play and added two PIM during Tuesday's 4-3 win against the Red Wings.

Reinhart isn't blowing up the box score, but he has reached it in four straight. The 21-year-old has accumulated two power-play goals and three helpers in that span, pushing him past 20 points through just 34 contests (21 to be exact). It's not flashy, but the 2014 No. 2 pick is getting the job done on the second line.