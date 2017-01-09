Reinhart was re-united with Jack Eichel on the Sabres' top line at practice Monday, The Buffalo News reports.

Reinhart has three points in his past four games and prior to that was on a five-game point streak, giving him 24 points in 39 games this season. He's on pace for career highs in his second year, and playing alongside good friend, road roommate and talented sniper Eichel can only help in that regard. Where Reinhart has made huge improvements is on the man advantage, and his 10 power-play points this season has already matched last year's total. He's an up-and-coming young star and can be a valuable fantasy asset down the road.