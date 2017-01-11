Reinhart scored a power-play goal and handed out a pair of assists (one on an empty-netter) in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia.

Being the ostensible third-line center didn't stop Reinhart from skating a healthy 18:30 or from seeing time alongside the likes of Ryan O'Reilly and Evander Kane. Reinhart's been awfully hard for the opposition to stop lately -- over the last 10 games, he's racked up three goals and nine assists as well as a plus-4 rating. The No. 2 overall pick of the 2014 draft is really starting to come into his own here in his second full NHL season.