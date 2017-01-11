Reinhart scored a power-play goal and handed out a pair of assists (one on an empty-netter) in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia.

Being the ostensible third-line center didn't stop Reinhart from skating a healthy 18:30 or from seeing time alongside the likes of Ryan O'Reilly and Evander Kane. Reinhart's been awfully hard for the opposition to stop lately -- over the last 10 games, he's racked up three goals and nine assists as well as a plus-4 rating. The No. 2 overall pick of the 2014 draft is really starting to come into his own here in his second full NHL season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola