Play

GM Jason Botterill says he has no plans yet on an extension for Reinhart, who's entering the final year of his entry-level deal, The Buffalo News reports. "We're excited with Sam but I don't think Sam from a contract standpoint will happen this summer," Botterill said. "We have him under contract another year and we'll see how things play out."

Translation: "You disappointed under the last regime and new management needs to see something before we commit." Reinhart hasn't been a complete bust -- he put up 47 points in 79 games last season -- but still needs to toughen up more and work on that minus-11 rating. As the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 draft, the team is probably expecting to start seeing something better, so the upcoming season will be a key one for the top-six forward.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...