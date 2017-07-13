Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Team not ready to commit
GM Jason Botterill says he has no plans yet on an extension for Reinhart, who's entering the final year of his entry-level deal, The Buffalo News reports. "We're excited with Sam but I don't think Sam from a contract standpoint will happen this summer," Botterill said. "We have him under contract another year and we'll see how things play out."
Translation: "You disappointed under the last regime and new management needs to see something before we commit." Reinhart hasn't been a complete bust -- he put up 47 points in 79 games last season -- but still needs to toughen up more and work on that minus-11 rating. As the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 draft, the team is probably expecting to start seeing something better, so the upcoming season will be a key one for the top-six forward.
