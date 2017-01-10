Reinhart skated with Evander Kane and Justin Bailey on the third line at Tuesday's morning skate, The Buffalo News reports.

After skating at his usual spot on Jack Eichel's right wing Monday, Reinhart has been moved back to center with Derek Grant sitting out as a healthy scratch. Kane and Bailey are two big, physical players who should be able to create a lot of space for Reinhart, who isn't the best skater, but possesses a very high hockey IQ and excellent playmaking ability. Still, it's the third line. Head coach Dan Bylsma said Reinhart will still play with Eichel in certain situations, but the team's lack of depth at center forced this move. Reinhart has been excellent of late, netting nine points in his past nine games, and the Flyers have given up the most goals (129 goals) in the Eastern Conference.