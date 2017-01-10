Reinhart skated with Evander Kane and Justin Bailey at Tuesday's morning skate with Jack Eichel and Ryan O'Reilly serving as the top two centers, The Buffalo News reports.

After skating at his usual spot on Eichel's right wing Monday, Reinhart has been moved back to center with Derek Grant sitting out as a healthy scratch. Kane and Bailey are two big, physical players who should be able to create a lot of space for Reinhart, who isn't the best skater but possesses a very high hockey IQ and excellent playmaking ability. Head coach Dan Bylsma said Reinhart will still play with Eichel in certain situations, but needs to separate them due to the lack of depth at center. Reinhart has been excellent of late with three points in his past three games and the Flyers' 129 goals against is the worst mark in the Eastern Conference.