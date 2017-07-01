Sabres' Seth Griffith: Signs one-year deal with Buffalo
Griffith signed a one-year deal with the Sabres worth $650,000 at the NHL level, NHL.com's Joe Yerdon reports.
Griffith is a tweener -- meaning that he's an outstanding scorer in the AHL but can't seem to crack any NHL lineups. Over the past four seasons with AHL Toronto and AHL Providence, Griffith scored 202 points in 203 games, but has just played 56 career NHL games. General manager Jason Botterill wanted to bolster AHL Rochester's lineup, and signing Griffith gives them a dangerous offensive weapon, but he's also a player who can step into the NHL on a short-term basis when the need arises. The 24-year-old has an outside chance to crack the Sabres' roster, but needs to be put in a scoring role to succeed. At 5-foot-9, he's just not equipped to play a bottom-six role. His fantasy value is minimal until his role with the Sabres becomes more clear.
