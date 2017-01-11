Fedun's second-period assist against the Flyers on Tuesday was his first NHL point since Nov. 21.

He still skated a mere 11:09, the lowest mark among Buffalo's blueliners and more than three minutes short of his season average. Fedun notched four helpers in three games after being called up in mid-November, but he went cold thereafter -- five scoreless games were followed by a 12-game injury absence, and he'd failed to hit the scoresheet in three games since returning. Although the 28-year-old blueliner does see some power-play minutes, his fantasy value will remain quite low as long as his overall ice time is so limited.

