Fedun (ankle) signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Sabres on Monday.

Fedun played just 27 games for the Sabres during the 2016 campaign, notching seven points, seven hits and 20 blocked shots. He spent the majority of his time with Rochester in the AHL and could continue see plenty of action there after inking a two-way contract Monday. Fedun will need to see more ice time with Buffalo in order to become a viable fantasy option.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...