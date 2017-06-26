Sabres' Taylor Fedun: Signs two-year extension with Sabres
Fedun (ankle) signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Sabres on Monday.
Fedun played just 27 games for the Sabres during the 2016 campaign, notching seven points, seven hits and 20 blocked shots. He spent the majority of his time with Rochester in the AHL and could continue see plenty of action there after inking a two-way contract Monday. Fedun will need to see more ice time with Buffalo in order to become a viable fantasy option.
