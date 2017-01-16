Sabres' Tyler Ennis: Back in action Monday
Ennis (groin) has been cleared to return for Monday's matchup with the Stars.
Ennis has been out of the lineup since Nov. 7, missing 30 games over that stretch. Coach Dan Bylsma has not revealed who will get bumped from depth chart with the winger ready to go, but Nicolas Deslauriers seems the most likely candidate. When healthy this year, Ennis managed just two points in 12 outings and was a concerning minus-6. Considering he has played in just 35 games over the past two seasons, fantasy owners may want to hold off on picking up the 27-year-old given his injury woes.
