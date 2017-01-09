Ennis (groin) could return to the lineup this week, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

Ennis hasn't dressed for a game since Nov. 7 against the Bruins, but appears to be finally nearing that date after practicing Monday. More on his status could arise over the next few days, and the blueliner's offensive prowess in the past could make him an intriguing addition despite his minus-6 rating in 12 games this season.