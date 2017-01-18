Ennis did not dress for pregame warmups and will be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's road matchup with the Leafs, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Ennis just recently returned from a groin injury that cost him 30 games, so it appears the Sabres are merely being cautious as they work the 27-year-old back into the fold. The winger has been hampered by injuries for large chunks of the past two seasons, but given that he's produced three 40-plus-point campaigns in his NHL career, he warrants fantasy consideration in deeper formats when healthy.