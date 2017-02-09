Based on the lines at the morning skate, Ennis will play alongside Jack Eichel and Marcus Foligno against the Ducks on Thursday, the Olean Times Herald reports.

The Sabres won their previous game in overtime against San Jose, but it was a costly one as the injury bug has hit the team again. Zemgus Girgensons (mid body) and William Carrier (knee) have already been ruled out and Evander Kane (hand) is a game-time decision, which means the Sabres were forced to call up Derek Grant, Evan Rodrigues and Justin Bailey from AHL Rochester. That has bumped Ennis up the depth chart to the second line, giving him a better chance to extend his four-game point streak. Ennis has been deployed sparingly since returning from injury by head coach Dan Bylsma, but this promotion gives him an opportunity to play more minutes and perhaps boost his production. Fantasy owners should keep an eye on Ennis in deeper leagues to see if he can nail down the top-six role, especially if Girgensons and Carrier's injuries are long-term.