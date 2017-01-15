Ennis (groin) was full-go at practice again Sunday.

Ennis continues to draw closer to a return to the lineup, but has yet to do so. The team hasn't provided an exact timetable for return, but it seems that may be right around the corner. While his last couple seasons have been riddled by injuries, Ennis did have a solid first few seasons with the Sabres and could make the team's top six more potent should he slot back in there.