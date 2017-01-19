Ennis, who sat out as a healthy scratch in the second half of a back-to-back on Tuesday, is expected to play Friday against Detroit.

Ennis missed 30 games due to a groin injury and scored a goal in his first shift upon his return against Dallas, but did not play against Toronto the following night. Head coach Dan Bylsma made Ennis a healthy scratch despite the productive outing for precautionary measures, and will continue to ease him back into the lineup as he regains his strength. The Sabres have another back-to-back Friday and Saturday, and assuming Bylsma sticks to the same strategy, Ennis will likely be a game-day decision. A slick winger when he is on his game, Ennis has a favorable matchup against Detroit's poor goaltending. He has value in deeper formats given his role on a talented but inconsistent Sabres offense.