Ennis scored a third-period goal on his only shot during Monday's loss to New Jersey.

Ennis has been limited to just 44 games over the past two seasons and has posted only six goals and 17 points. He's also been deployed in a fourth-line role of late, which doesn't help his fantasy prospects going forward. However, the 27-year-old winger does have a three-game point streak going with a goal and two assists.