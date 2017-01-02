Ennis (groin) skated Monday morning without a red no-contact jersey.

There is still no date set for his Ennis' return, and he did not participate in battle drills at practice, so it's safe to say that he'll be out for a little longer. He is, however, getting closer and closer to making his return. Whether or not he'll be effective is a different story, with just two points in 12 games for the slick playmaker prior to the injury. Fantasy owners should take a wait-and-see approach before jumping the gun.