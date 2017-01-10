Ennis (groin) participated in Tuesday's practice and is nearing a return.

Ennis has not played since Nov. 7 against Boston, but he's attended practice on a regular basis over the past few days. The longest-tenured current Sabre, the 27-year-old's appeared in just 23 games last year and 12 this year, scoring only 13 points between the two campaigns -- a far cry from the back-to-back 40-point seasons he put up in 2013-14 and 2014-15. He's shown good chemistry with Jack Eichel when healthy and has the ability to be a top-six winger, but Ennis will take some time to get back up to speed and into game shape, not to mention that there's a lot more competition for roster spots in Buffalo now. He will not play Tuesday against Philadelphia.

