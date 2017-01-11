Sabres' Tyler Ennis: Will not play Thursday
Ennis (groin) will not suit up Thursday against the Lightning, The Buffalo News reports.
Head coach Dan Bylsma did indicate that Ennis was "closer to returning," which means his return could come as soon as Friday against Carolina or Monday against Dallas. Ennis was put through some intense skating drills Wednesday and has two points in 12 games this season. Upon his return, he'll need some time to get back up to game speed, but will likely be slotted on the second or third line. It remains to be seen who he'll play with, although it should be noted he's shown good chemistry with Jack Eichel in the past.
