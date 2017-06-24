Luukkonen was drafted 54th overall by the Sabres at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Luukkonen is a prototypical goalie out of the fantastic Finnish machine -- 6-foot-4 and around 200 pounds, and a technically sound shot blocker. Luukkonen is also athletic and has a great glove hand, so he's more than just a typical blocker. This past season was a struggle for him because of an early bout of mononucleosis, but he still maintained the consensus top Euro goalie handle through the season, especially based on his excellent playoff run. Luukkonen is inked to a three-year deal with HPK Liiga, so he'll marinate overseas until at least the next decade.