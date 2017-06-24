Luukkonen was drafted 54th overall by the Sabres at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Luukkonen is a prototypical goalie out of the fantastic Finnish machine -- 6-foot-4 and around 200 pounds, and a technically sound shot blocker. Luukkonen is also athletic and has a great glove hand, so he's more than just a typical blocker. This past season was a struggle for him because of an early bout of mononucleosis, but he still maintained the consensus top Euro goalie handle through the season, especially based on his excellent playoff run. Luukkonen is inked to a three-year deal with HPK Liiga, so he'll marinate overseas until at least the next decade.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...