Carrier (hand) was playing on the third line at Tuesday's morning skate.

Carrier missed the Sabres' previous game but with no extra bodies and no call-ups from AHL Rochester yet, it looks like he will play Tuesday against the Rangers. His hand injury had bothered him for quite some time, and was forced to miss the last game after getting into a fight. Despite his strong play of late, he has just two points in 24 games and averaging 8:55 TOI per game, so he has very minimal fantasy value. Consider him a game-time decision, though it's likely he'll play.