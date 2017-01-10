Carrier, who's missed the past two games due to illness, practiced Tuesday morning and is expected to play against the Flyers, WGR 550 reports.

The Sabres waived Derek Grant earlier Tuesday, and with no extra bodies up front, that can only mean Carrier will draw in. He practiced on a line with Ryan O'Reilly and Kyle Okposo at morning skate, putting him in a top-six role that should offer Carier a few opportunities to score. Although he has just three points in 25 games, head coach Dan Bylsma has raved in the past about Carrier's speed, tenacity and two-way play. However, there's a chance that Bylsma will juggle the lines depending on the situation, and it's a pretty sure bet Carrier will not play with with O'Reilly and Okposo for the entire game. His season-high ice time was 12:48 back on Dec. 5 against Washington.