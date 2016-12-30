Sabres' William Carrier: Leaves game Thursday
Carrier left Thursday's game with a hand injury.
It seems like the injury stems from a fight with Adam McQuaid in the first period. More information about his hand injury will come out after the game or during Friday's practice, but the winger has two points in 23 games, so he isn't a viable fantasy player.
