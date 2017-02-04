Carrier will be "out for a bit" with a knee injury, per Sabres coach Dan Blysma.

This news seemed to come out of nowhere, yet it was just one of several roster-related items coming out of Buffalo on Saturday. The Sabres are expected to welcome back defensemen Jake McCabe (shoulder) and Josh Gorges (abdomen), while Zach Bogosian continues to sit out with a rib injury. As for Carrier, the hard-working bottom-six forward reportedly will be replaced by Justin Bailey in the upcoming contest.