Carrier (hand) won't play Saturday against the Bruins, and is without a definite timetable for his return to Buffalo's lineup, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Carrier reportedly didn't sustain a broken hand during his fight with Adam McQuaid in the first period of Thursday's matchup with Boston, but he'll nonetheless be sidelined indefinitely while recovering from the injury. Either way, Carrier's absence will likely go unnoticed by most fantasy owners, as the gritty winger's lack of offensive production -- two points in 24 games this season -- keeps him from being a practical option in the majority of season-long formats.