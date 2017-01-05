Carrier will miss Thursday's matchup with Chicago after coming down with the flu, Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News reports.

Carrier is currently stuck in a rut with a 17-game goalless streak. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the winger has added a paltry two helpers over that stretch. Given his disappointing rookie numbers, fantasy owners may want to pursue other options for their lineups.

