Sabres' William Carrier: Out with flu
Carrier will miss Thursday's matchup with Chicago after coming down with the flu, Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News reports.
Carrier is currently stuck in a rut with a 17-game goalless streak. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the winger has added a paltry two helpers over that stretch. Given his disappointing rookie numbers, fantasy owners may want to pursue other options for their lineups.
