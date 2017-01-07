Sabres' William Carrier: Out with illness Saturday
Carrier is still dealing with an illness, and it will keep him from playing in Saturday's game against the Jets, Paul Hamilton of WGR 550 reports.
Between a hand injury that surfaced in late December and this lingering illness, it's been difficult for Carrier to settle into a groove as a rookie. The hard-hitting youngster has just three points in 25 games, but he has already laid into opponents a whopping 75 times. Consider him to be day-to-day for now.