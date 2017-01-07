Carrier is still dealing with an illness, and it will keep him from playing in Saturday's game against the Jets, Paul Hamilton of WGR 550 reports.

Between a hand injury that surfaced in late December and this lingering illness, it's been difficult for Carrier to settle into a groove as a rookie. The hard-hitting youngster has just three points in 25 games, but he has already laid into opponents a whopping 75 times. Consider him to be day-to-day for now.