Carrier (hand) is active for Tuesday's road contest with the Rangers, Mike Harrington of Buffalo News reports.

Carrier injured his hand during a fight with Adam McQuaid in Thursday's game against the Bruins but returned to practice over the weekend and is now set to return to action. However, the rookie is still maturing as an NHL winger, averaging just 8:55 of ice time and producing only two points over 24 games, and remains a poor fantasy option.