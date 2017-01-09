Carrier (illness) returned to the practice sheet Monday, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

Carrier has missed each of the last two contests due to illness, but his presence at practice Monday suggests he should be ready to go Tuesday when Buffalo hosts the Flyers. Regardless, the 21-year-old winger's status shouldn't be of too much concern considering he owns just three points over 25 contests this season. Carrier provides most of his fantasy value in leagues where hits (75) are recorded.