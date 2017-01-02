Carrier (hand) returned to practice Sunday and could return to action Tuesday against the Rangers, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

Carrier has been bothered by the hand injury for weeks after taking a cross check near the net, but he aggravated the injury Thursday against the Bruins after getting in a fight with defenseman Adam McQuaid. The rookie forward has only produced two points in 24 games, so even if he returns Tuesday, there's little reason for fantasy owners to take notice of him.