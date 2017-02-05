Coach Dan Bylsma revealed Sunday that Carrier (knee) is dealing with a bone bruise, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Bylsma already ruled Carrier out "for a bit" due to the issue, but didn't put an official timetable on him. More updates on the winger's status should come as he nears a return to action, but there's no indication of when that will be at this point. In his absence, Justin Bailey will likely draw into the lineup in his place, but neither provides a ton of fantasy upside.