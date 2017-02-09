Sabres' William Carrier: Transferred to IR
Carrier (knee) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Carrier will be eligible to return this Saturday for a road game against the Maple Leafs, but there's no guarantee that he'll be healthy by then. The rookie winger has missed the past three games with his ailment, prompting the call-up of Evan Rodrigues from the AHL.
More News
-
Sabres' William Carrier: Suffering from bone bruise•
-
Sabres' William Carrier: Out for undetermined length of time•
-
Sabres' William Carrier: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Sabres' William Carrier: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Sabres' William Carrier: Out with illness Saturday•
-
Sabres' William Carrier: Out with flu•