Carrier (knee) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Carrier will be eligible to return this Saturday for a road game against the Maple Leafs, but there's no guarantee that he'll be healthy by then. The rookie winger has missed the past three games with his ailment, prompting the call-up of Evan Rodrigues from the AHL.

