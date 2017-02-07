Bogosian, who missed the past two games with an abdomen injury, will be a game-time decision against the Sharks, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Bogosian missed Saturday's home game against Ottawa and Monday's road game against New Jersey, marking the second time he's been forced to miss multiple games this season. The oft-injured rearguard has just five points in 30 games this season, but nonetheless remains a valuable member of the Sabres defense. His size and versatility certainly makes the Sabres more difficult to play against, and if he draws in, Justin Falk will likely be the odd-man out.