Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Leaves game Thursday
Bogosian left Thursday's game with a middle-body injury and won't return, John Vogl of the Buffalo News reports.
The blueliner left the game in the second period after being hit by Jimmy Vesey. With only five points in 29 games, he doesn't offer much on that front, but with 21 PIM and 39 hits, he can provide value in a more defense-focused league. His status will be updated further after the game, or at worst before Saturday's game against Ottawa.
