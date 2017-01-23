Bogosian's shot from the top of the right faceoff circle was the overtime winner Saturday against Montreal.

The hulking 6-foot-3, 228-pound defenseman always had a rocket of a shot, but due to various injuries has never managed to find his offensive rhythm. Along with his goal, Bogosian also registered five shots on net, a hit and two blocked shots. Through 26 games he has just four points and a minus-8 rating, but remains a key part of the Sabres defense. His fantasy value is minimal until he starts providing more consistent offense.