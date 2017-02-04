Bogosian (abdomen) is not fit to play in Saturday's home game against the Senators, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Bogo will be missing his 21st contest this season -- he previously battled a knee injury -- though it's worth noting that the Sabres will get Jake McCabe (shoulder) and Josh Gorges (abdomen) back for this next game, and that should stabilize the back line a bit.