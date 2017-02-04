Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Will not play Saturday
Bogosian (abdomen) is not fit to play in Saturday's home game against the Senators, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Bogo will be missing his 21st contest this season -- he previously battled a knee injury -- though it's worth noting that the Sabres will get Jake McCabe (shoulder) and Josh Gorges (abdomen) back for this next game, and that should stabilize the back line a bit.
More News
-
Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Leaves game Thursday•
-
Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Scores first goal of the season•
-
Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Back at it Saturday•
-
Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Out of lineup again•
-
Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Attends Thursday's practice•
-
Sabres' Zach Bogosian: In consideration for return this weekend•