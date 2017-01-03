Girgensons will assume more responsibilities with centers Ryan O'Reilly (appendectomy) and Johan Larsson (wrist/elbow) out of the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers.

It's been a trying season for Girgensons, who is averaging just 11:59 of ice time and has only six points in 36 games, putting him on pace for career lows across the board. He'll need to take this opportunity to step up in a big way, especially on defense. The two-way pivot had a very promising start to his career, but he's been moved all over the lineup -- this season alone, he's switched from center to wing, then back to center in an effort to get him going. The Sabres are hoping that Girgensons will take advantage of the opportunity, and he certainly still has plenty of ability, but fantasy owners outside of deep leagues should leave him on the waiver wire until he starts playing to his potential.