Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Notches second multi-point game of season
Girgensons picked up a goal on his only shot and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Predators.
His last -- and only other -- multi-point effort was two weeks ago against Winnipeg, but even the rosiest cherry-picking of Girgensons' stats gives us only six points and 10 shots through the last nine games. Despite his pretty reliable minutes, there's not much to see here from a fantasy perspective.
