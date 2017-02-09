Girgensons will miss Thursday's visit from Anaheim with a mid-body injury, John Vogl of the Buffalo News reports.

Girgensons status for Saturday's matchup with the Maple Leafs remains up in the air, but in the meantime, look for Nicolas Deslauriers to fill the gap in the lineup. The center is bogged down in a six-game pointless streak despite see an additional three and a half minutes of ice time per game compared to his season-long average. Even when he returns, the 23-year-old can probably be considered a mid-range fantasy option at best.