Girgensons played a season-high 16:09 against the Jets on Saturday and scored his second goal in his past three games, giving him five goals and eight points in 39 games this season.

Girgensons will be centering the fourth line Tuesday against Philadelphia, but there's no denying his play has been trending up. The two-way center has scored just 12 goals since the 2015-16 season after scoring 15 in 2014-15, and his limited production has seen his ice time drop to a career-low 12:16 per game this season; however, he's played at least 15 minutes in three straight games. Though he's not the most skilled player on offense, the Latvian consistently wins puck battles and can drive possession on his better nights. His fantasy value is limited at this point, but he's considered a core part of the Sabres' long-term plans.