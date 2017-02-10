Girgensons (mid-body) is considered "more than day-to-day" and has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup in Toronto, John Vogl of the Buffalo News reports.

Girgensons is guaranteed to miss a second game in a row and could potentially miss more based on this assessment. Wary fantasy owners will want to check back for updates on his status, but the Latvian pivot hasn't done much to deserve high ownership thus far -- he's recorded just six goals and seven assists through 53 games, though his average ice time has been steadily increasing recently.