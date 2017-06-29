Scott Hartnell: Bought out by Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets bought out the final two years of Hartnell's six-year, $28.5 million contract Thursday.
This move doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Hartnell was told at his end-of-season meeting with management that he likely wouldn't be returning to the Blue Jackets next season, Aaron Portzline of The Columbus Dispatch reports. The veteran winger's first two seasons in Columbus 2014-15 and 2016-17) were quite productive, as he was able to amass 109 points (51 goals, 58 assists) in 156 games. However, his production declined noticeably last season, as he was only able to notch a total of 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) in 78 games. Buying the 35-year-old forward's contract out frees up $3.25 million in cap space for the Blue Jackets in each of the next two seasons, so this move makes sense for a team that is primed to contend in 2017-18. Hartnell is now an unrestricted free agent, so he's free to sign with a new club immediately.
