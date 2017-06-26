Kosmachuk wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Jets and will become an unrestricted free agent.

Kosmachuk hasn't seen the ice at the NHL level since the 2015 season, spending the majority of his time with AHL Manitoba instead. After failing to impress the Jets' coaching brass, he'll now become an unrestricted free agent July 1, but Kosmachuk is unlikely to become a relevant fantasy option in the majority of leagues no matter where he ends up, considering his lack of a significant role.

