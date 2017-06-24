Formenton was drafted 47th overall by the Senators at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Formenton is perhaps the best skater in the entire draft. He has difference-making speed, but he is still refining the rest of his game -- Formenton plays at such a quick pace that the rest of his body is struggling to catch up with how quickly his feet move. He had only 16 goals and 34 points in 65 games for OHL London this past season. Even if the rest of his game doesn't develop as much as the Senators are hoping, Formenton's elite speed figures to make him a useful penalty killer and role player.