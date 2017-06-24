Formenton was drafted 47th overall by the Senators at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Formenton is perhaps the best skater in the entire draft. He has difference-making speed, but he is still refining the rest of his game -- Formenton plays at such a quick pace that the rest of his body is struggling to catch up with how quickly his feet move. He had only 16 goals and 34 points in 65 games for OHL London this past season. Even if the rest of his game doesn't develop as much as the Senators are hoping, Formenton's elite speed figures to make him a useful penalty killer and role player.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...