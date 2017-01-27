Hammond (high-ankle sprain) was activated off injured reserve Friday, Steve Lloyd of TSN reports.

The 28-year-old missed just over a month after being placed on IR on Dec. 22. He will have four days to rest up between being activated the team's first game after the All-Star break on Jan. 31. In four games this year, he's only stopped 47 of 55 shots, so he wasn't exactly sharp before getting sidelined.

