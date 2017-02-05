Senators' Andrew Hammond: Appears in relief
Hammond relieved starter Mike Condon at he 10:51 mark of the third period of Saturday's game against Buffalo. He stopped the only shot he faced.
Hammond hasn't gotten a start since he came off the IR, but he may soon. Condon has allowed four or more goals in five of his last 10 starts, so the Hamburglar could get the nod, if only to give his battery mate a bit of a rest.
