Hammond was beaten six times on 30 shots in a 6-0 loss to the Blues on Tuesday.

The majority of the damage was done in the third period, as the visitors got to Hammond for four strikes in the final frame. It was a disastrous first start back from a high-ankle injury (and first since Oct. 28) and won't help his cause for stealing the backup role from Mike Condon once Craig Anderson (personal) returns in a week or two.