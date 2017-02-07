Senators' Andrew Hammond: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Hammond will be between the pipes against the Blues on Tuesday, Steve Lloyd of TSN reports.
Hammond will make his first start since Oct. 28, having been sidelined due to injuries and the stellar play for starter Mike Condon. Over that stretch Hammond made three relief appearances, including Saturday's meeting with Buffalo. The 28-year-old will square off against a surging St. Louis squad that seems motivated following the firing of head coach Ken Hitchcock.
