Hammond will miss at least a month and, due to the unpredictability of high-ankle sprains, could be out for even longer, the Ottawa Citizen reports. He is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

The goalie situation in Ottawa seemingly just keeps getting worse. With no timetable expected for Craig Anderson's return from a personal matter, the Sens are down to Mike Condon and Matt O'Connor for the foreseeable future -- those two began the season as the third and fourth-string goalies, respectively. Expect Hammond to return in mid-to-late January at the earliest.